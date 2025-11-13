BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Healthcare Services Group (NasdaqGS:HCSG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.94% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Services Group is $21.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 22.94% from its latest reported closing price of $17.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Services Group is 1,733MM, a decrease of 4.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Services Group. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 8.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCSG is 0.12%, an increase of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.32% to 93,788K shares. The put/call ratio of HCSG is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,381K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,612K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 40.42% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,128K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,129K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 35.85% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,865K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,360K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 35.94% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 2,176K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 43.05% over the last quarter.

