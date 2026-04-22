BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Global Payments (GPN) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.07% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is $101.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 41.07% from its latest reported closing price of $71.62 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is 9,636MM, an increase of 25.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 832 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is an decrease of 688 owner(s) or 45.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPN is 0.17%, an increase of 22.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.93% to 228,833K shares. The put/call ratio of GPN is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 11,410K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,909K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,348K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,819K shares , representing an increase of 39.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 22.24% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 9,298K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,734K shares , representing an increase of 27.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 42.36% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 7,654K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,715K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners holds 7,575K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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