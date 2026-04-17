BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.53% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Four Corners Property Trust is $28.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.53% from its latest reported closing price of $25.12 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Four Corners Property Trust is 293MM, a decrease of 0.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Four Corners Property Trust. This is an decrease of 297 owner(s) or 47.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCPT is 0.09%, an increase of 49.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.41% to 107,867K shares. The put/call ratio of FCPT is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,251K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,902K shares , representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,246K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 3,083K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,961K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,853K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,684K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 12.50% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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