BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Fiserv (FISV) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Fiserv (NasdaqGS:FISV) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.36% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Fiserv is $77.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $128.46. The average price target represents an increase of 22.36% from its latest reported closing price of $63.27 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Fiserv is 20,145MM, a decrease of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an decrease of 1,244 owner(s) or 47.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FISV is 0.21%, an increase of 50.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.50% to 477,624K shares. The put/call ratio of FISV is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 49,475K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,634K shares , representing an increase of 21.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 33.25% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 15,555K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,764K shares , representing an increase of 56.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,353K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares , representing an increase of 87.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 353.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,772K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,921K shares , representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 45.97% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 12,294K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares , representing an increase of 66.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 37.28% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.