BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Eaton (ETN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.15% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Eaton is $411.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $294.42 to a high of $468.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.15% from its latest reported closing price of $357.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eaton is 23,862MM, a decrease of 13.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton. This is an decrease of 961 owner(s) or 27.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETN is 0.32%, an increase of 34.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 381,430K shares. The put/call ratio of ETN is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

J. Stern & Co. LLP holds 59,031K shares representing 15.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares , representing an increase of 99.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 23.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,179K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,221K shares , representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,519K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,560K shares , representing a decrease of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,657K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,608K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 17.18% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,503K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,289K shares , representing a decrease of 32.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 33.12% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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