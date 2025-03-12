BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Dyne Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:DYN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 337.04% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dyne Therapeutics is $52.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 337.04% from its latest reported closing price of $12.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dyne Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dyne Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYN is 0.31%, an increase of 22.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 122,141K shares. The put/call ratio of DYN is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 8,019K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,020K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,379K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,813K shares , representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 73.85% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,381K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 5,463K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,954K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 55.78% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,219K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,819K shares , representing a decrease of 30.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 47.54% over the last quarter.

Dyne Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on transforming the lives of people with serious diseases by developing muscle-targeted therapies. Dyne Therapeutics offers its services in the United States.

