BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Driven Brands Holdings (NasdaqGS:DRVN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.14% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Driven Brands Holdings is $17.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 29.14% from its latest reported closing price of $13.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Driven Brands Holdings is 2,585MM, an increase of 11.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Driven Brands Holdings. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRVN is 0.11%, an increase of 36.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 70,801K shares. The put/call ratio of DRVN is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 6,206K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,935K shares , representing a decrease of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,378K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,941K shares , representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 88.18% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 5,250K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares , representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 86.26% over the last quarter.

North Peak Capital Management holds 4,351K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,901K shares , representing an increase of 33.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 75.63% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 2,718K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driven Brands Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,100 centers across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $900 million in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales.

