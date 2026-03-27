BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Dover (DOV) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Dover (NYSE:DOV) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.15% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dover is $228.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.26 to a high of $268.80. The average price target represents an increase of 9.15% from its latest reported closing price of $209.21 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Dover is 9,115MM, an increase of 12.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dover. This is an decrease of 556 owner(s) or 31.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOV is 0.16%, an increase of 16.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.33% to 124,543K shares. The put/call ratio of DOV is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,803K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,108K shares , representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 18.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,519K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 39.11% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,881K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing an increase of 63.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 215.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,861K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 21.78% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 2,623K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 27.55% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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