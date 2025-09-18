BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Dorman Products (DORM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Dorman Products (NasdaqGS:DORM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.19% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dorman Products is $166.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.19% from its latest reported closing price of $156.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dorman Products is 2,474MM, an increase of 18.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorman Products. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DORM is 0.22%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 35,074K shares. The put/call ratio of DORM is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,619K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 2.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 839K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 812K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 91.73% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 784K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares , representing an increase of 45.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 75.46% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 747K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing an increase of 45.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 75.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.