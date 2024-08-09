BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Deere (LSE:0R2P) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Deere (LSE:0R2P) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.59% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Deere is 435.62 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 370.17 GBX to a high of 524.77 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 22.59% from its latest reported closing price of 355.35 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Deere is 57,897MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 33.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deere. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R2P is 0.40%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 214,514K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,823K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,693K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2P by 8.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,362K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,138K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2P by 3.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,560K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,542K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2P by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,177K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,092K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2P by 54.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,388K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,464K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2P by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.