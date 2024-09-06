BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Dakota Gold (DC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Dakota Gold (NYSEAM:DC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.78% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dakota Gold is $6.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.31 to a high of $6.56. The average price target represents an increase of 174.78% from its latest reported closing price of $2.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dakota Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dakota Gold. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DC is 0.07%, an increase of 26.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.63% to 47,443K shares. The put/call ratio of DC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orion Resource Partners holds 9,012K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company.

Orion Resource Partners holds 6,667K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fourth Sail Capital holds 4,636K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,622K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC by 19.01% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,943K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares , representing a decrease of 22.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC by 17.64% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 2,710K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,301K shares , representing a decrease of 21.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC by 17.54% over the last quarter.

