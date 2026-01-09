BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Crescent Energy (CRGY) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.79% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crescent Energy is $14.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 76.79% from its latest reported closing price of $8.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crescent Energy is 2,329MM, a decrease of 35.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Energy. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRGY is 0.17%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 250,598K shares. The put/call ratio of CRGY is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 26,758K shares representing 10.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 19,363K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,929K shares , representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 4.91% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,947K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,302K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 26.53% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,822K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,520K shares , representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 92.38% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 7,610K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,535K shares , representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 7.96% over the last quarter.

