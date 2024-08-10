BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of CNH Industrial N.V. (BIT:1CNHI) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of CNH Industrial N.V. (BIT:1CNHI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.08% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for CNH Industrial N.V. is €14.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of €11.17 to a high of €17.42. The average price target represents an increase of 57.08% from its latest reported closing price of €8.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CNH Industrial N.V. is 23,592MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 829 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNH Industrial N.V.. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CNHI is 0.33%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 990,563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 144,010K shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160,518K shares , representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNHI by 10.39% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 54,395K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,303K shares , representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNHI by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 51,676K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 99.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CNHI by 39,135.93% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 32,565K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,553K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CNHI by 3.17% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 24,620K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

