BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Cheniere Energy (LNG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.25% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy is $272.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $233.66 to a high of $309.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.25% from its latest reported closing price of $234.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy is 17,000MM, a decrease of 6.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNG is 0.62%, an increase of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 238,737K shares. The put/call ratio of LNG is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,775K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,709K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,873K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,659K shares , representing an increase of 20.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 5,184K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,372K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,687K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,661K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 84.76% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,650K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,576K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.