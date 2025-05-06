BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Cal-Maine Foods (NasdaqGS:CALM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.75% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cal-Maine Foods is $103.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.75% from its latest reported closing price of $92.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cal-Maine Foods is 2,036MM, a decrease of 46.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cal-Maine Foods. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 8.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALM is 0.24%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 49,648K shares. The put/call ratio of CALM is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,633K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,596K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 37.25% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,135K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,191K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 31.91% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,370K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares , representing a decrease of 22.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 4.07% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,267K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares , representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 53.30% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,256K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares , representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.