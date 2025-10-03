BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Blue Owl Capital (OWL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.40% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital is $24.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 49.40% from its latest reported closing price of $16.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital is 2,785MM, an increase of 6.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 875 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWL is 0.40%, an increase of 2.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 768,995K shares. The put/call ratio of OWL is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 84,073K shares representing 12.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,548K shares , representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 60,584K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,783K shares , representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 7.15% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 33,500K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 30,940K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,682K shares , representing an increase of 16.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 1.92% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 30,252K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

