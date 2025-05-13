BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Black Hills (BKH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.81% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Black Hills is $66.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.81% from its latest reported closing price of $57.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Black Hills is 2,406MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Hills. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKH is 0.20%, an increase of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 84,406K shares. The put/call ratio of BKH is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,359K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,486K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 15.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,323K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares , representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 2.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,198K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 7.07% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,884K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,863K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,845K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Black Hills Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Hills Corp. is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

