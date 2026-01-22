BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Bentley Systems (BSY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 22, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Bentley Systems (NasdaqGS:BSY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.25% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bentley Systems is $56.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 48.25% from its latest reported closing price of $38.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bentley Systems is 1,442MM, a decrease of 1.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bentley Systems. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSY is 0.17%, an increase of 9.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 153,644K shares. The put/call ratio of BSY is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 14,859K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,211K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 29.18% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 7,250K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,090K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 12.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,695K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,037K shares , representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,252K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 53.57% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,033K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692K shares , representing a decrease of 21.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 25.77% over the last quarter.

