BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Avidity Biosciences (RNA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Avidity Biosciences (NasdaqGM:RNA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.29% Upside

As of March 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avidity Biosciences is $68.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 132.29% from its latest reported closing price of $29.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avidity Biosciences is 8MM, a decrease of 22.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avidity Biosciences. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNA is 0.22%, an increase of 27.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 142,783K shares. The put/call ratio of RNA is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,043K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,634K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 34.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,106K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,031K shares , representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 89.32% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 7,933K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,133K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 35.46% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 7,500K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,875K shares , representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 33.00% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,053K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,896K shares , representing an increase of 30.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 66.40% over the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is driven to change lives with a new class of therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs) that are designed to overcome current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Avidity's proprietary AOC platform combines the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types and more effectively target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. Avidity's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1, and its other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Pompe disease and muscle atrophy. In addition to its muscle franchise, Avidity has research efforts focused on immune, cardiac and other cell types.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.