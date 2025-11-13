BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (NasdaqGS:AVAH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.18% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is $10.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 15.18% from its latest reported closing price of $8.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is 1,991MM, a decrease of 13.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 16.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAH is 0.26%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 193,586K shares. The put/call ratio of AVAH is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 81,601K shares representing 39.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII holds 45,841K shares representing 21.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,922K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%.

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 12,373K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 9,651K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Littlejohn & Co holds 5,938K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,008K shares , representing a decrease of 34.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAH by 33.48% over the last quarter.

