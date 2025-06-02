BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Aspen Insurance Holdings (AHL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Insurance Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHL is 0.20%, an increase of 33.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.96% to 3,066K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 863K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing a decrease of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHL by 8.91% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 603K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 408K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHL by 6.24% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 376K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing an increase of 18.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHL by 20.19% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 197K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHL by 12.56% over the last quarter.

(This description is provided by the company.)

Provides insurance and reinsurance services

