BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Andersons (ANDE) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Andersons (NasdaqGS:ANDE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.70% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Andersons is $56.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.70% from its latest reported closing price of $36.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Andersons is 16,789MM, an increase of 49.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andersons. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANDE is 0.09%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 39,220K shares. The put/call ratio of ANDE is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,074K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,041K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 19.22% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,326K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares , representing a decrease of 178.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 70.40% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,248K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,706K shares , representing a decrease of 196.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 67.10% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,167K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,083K shares , representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 13.89% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,019K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares , representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Andersons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.