BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of AMETEK (AME) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.20% Upside

As of March 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for AMETEK is $254.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $213.44 to a high of $287.70. The average price target represents an increase of 20.20% from its latest reported closing price of $211.47 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for AMETEK is 7,199MM, a decrease of 2.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,232 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMETEK. This is an decrease of 648 owner(s) or 34.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AME is 0.26%, an increase of 21.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.72% to 203,866K shares. The put/call ratio of AME is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,892K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,829K shares , representing a decrease of 24.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,891K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,854K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 43.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,281K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,464K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 87.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,109K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,203K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 87.75% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,049K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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