BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Alaska Air Group (ALK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.27% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alaska Air Group is $71.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.06 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 85.27% from its latest reported closing price of $38.63 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Alaska Air Group is 11,201MM, a decrease of 21.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alaska Air Group. This is an decrease of 306 owner(s) or 33.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALK is 0.14%, an increase of 10.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.16% to 107,877K shares. The put/call ratio of ALK is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,332K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares , representing an increase of 25.56%.

Primecap Management holds 3,261K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,459K shares , representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,175K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares , representing an increase of 46.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 85.68% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,963K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares , representing an increase of 19.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 80.31% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,529K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,240K shares , representing a decrease of 28.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 30.98% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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