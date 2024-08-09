BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of AGCO (AGCO) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.12% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for AGCO is $114.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 29.12% from its latest reported closing price of $88.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AGCO is 13,435MM, an increase of 0.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,099 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGCO. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGCO is 0.25%, an increase of 105.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 71,066K shares. The put/call ratio of AGCO is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,700K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,637K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 46.81% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,047K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 19.07% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,315K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares , representing an increase of 17.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 15.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,008K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 7.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,935K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 6.43% over the last quarter.

AGCO Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.0 billion in 2019.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.