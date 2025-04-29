BMO Capital Downgrades Saia (BMV:SAIA)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Saia (BMV:SAIA) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIA is 0.34%, an increase of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 38,833K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,543K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares , representing a decrease of 18.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 12.17% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,940K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 40.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 38.70% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,587K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares , representing a decrease of 30.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 21.81% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,257K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,020K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares , representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 3.60% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.