BMO Capital Downgrades Prologis (BRSE:POJN)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Prologis (BRSE:POJN) from Market Perform to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prologis. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POJN is 0.77%, an increase of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 1,006,730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,050K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,733K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POJN by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 29,903K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,186K shares , representing a decrease of 14.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POJN by 8.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,350K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,267K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POJN by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 27,449K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,947K shares , representing a decrease of 23.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POJN by 22.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,250K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,763K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POJN by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.