BMO Capital Downgrades Moody's (WBAG:MOCO)

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Moody's (WBAG:MOCO) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,987 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moody's. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOCO is 0.44%, an increase of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 181,417K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 24,670K shares representing 13.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 12,199K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,050K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOCO by 7.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,876K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,878K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOCO by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Akre Capital Management holds 4,453K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares , representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOCO by 7.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,966K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,845K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOCO by 8.48% over the last quarter.

