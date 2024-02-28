BMO Capital Downgrades Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.30% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kinsale Capital Group is 518.89. The forecasts range from a low of 378.75 to a high of $637.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.30% from its latest reported closing price of 512.22.

The projected annual revenue for Kinsale Capital Group is 1,288MM, an increase of 5.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.40.

Kinsale Capital Group Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 13, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2024 will receive the payment on March 13, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $512.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.24%, the lowest has been 0.12%, and the highest has been 0.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 984 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinsale Capital Group. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSL is 0.34%, a decrease of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 26,446K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSL is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 1,926K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 28.10% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,000K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 817K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing a decrease of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 72.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 698K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 93.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 685K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Kinsale Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

