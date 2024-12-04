BMO Capital Downgrades JBG SMITH Properties (MUN:JBG)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for JBG SMITH Properties (MUN:JBG) from Market Perform to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBG SMITH Properties. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBG is 0.07%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.48% to 92,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 6,410K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,893K shares , representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBG by 10.41% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,330K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,413K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBG by 1.41% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,487K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,712K shares , representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBG by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 2,924K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,892K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBG by 54.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,650K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,914K shares , representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBG by 1.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.