BMO Capital Downgrades International Money Express (BMV:IMXI)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2025, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for International Money Express (BMV:IMXI) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Money Express. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 15.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMXI is 0.22%, an increase of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.33% to 28,434K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 1,825K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,531K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 83.78% over the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management holds 1,141K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares , representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,126K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,083K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 34.47% over the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 1,007K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares , representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 57.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.