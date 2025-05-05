BMO Capital Downgrades Hecla Mining (XTRA:HCL)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Hecla Mining (XTRA:HCL) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hecla Mining is 6,89 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5,51 € to a high of 10,98 €. The average price target represents an increase of 68.46% from its latest reported closing price of 4,09 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hecla Mining is 881MM, a decrease of 12.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hecla Mining. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCL is 0.14%, an increase of 8.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 535,153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 49,141K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,680K shares , representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCL by 36.81% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 26,700K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,821K shares , representing a decrease of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCL by 17.25% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 18,850K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,423K shares , representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCL by 14.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,805K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,962K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCL by 28.06% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 15,886K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,925K shares , representing an increase of 50.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCL by 85.26% over the last quarter.

