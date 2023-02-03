BMO Capital Downgrades Fortinet (FTNT)

On February 2, 2023, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Fortinet from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.01% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortinet is $65.70. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.01% from its latest reported closing price of $53.84.

The projected annual revenue for Fortinet is $5,501MM, an increase of 34.24%. The projected annual EPS is $1.43, an increase of 53.86%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 23,140,642 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,737,497 shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,747,925 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,995,764 shares, representing a decrease of 143.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 53.80% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 20,600,133 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,234,628 shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 59.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,010,319 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,087,734 shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 9.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,139,012 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1800 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortinet. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 2.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FTNT is 0.3659%, a decrease of 8.0017%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 568,612K shares.

Fortinet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 500,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry.

