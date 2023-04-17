BMO Capital Downgrades Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from Market Perform to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.77% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essex Property Trust is $242.81. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $286.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.77% from its latest reported closing price of $207.94.

The projected annual revenue for Essex Property Trust is $1,702MM, an increase of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.85.

Essex Property Trust Declares $2.31 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share ($9.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.20 per share.

At the current share price of $207.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.07%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 4.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VANGUARD VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Equity Index Portfolio holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 18.56% over the last quarter.

Heitman Real Estate Securities holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 51.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 43.24% over the last quarter.

SPYG - SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BLACKROCK LARGE CAP SERIES FUNDS, INC. - BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Core Fund Investor A holds 71K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 27.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 14.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essex Property Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESS is 0.40%, an increase of 13.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 68,171K shares. The put/call ratio of ESS is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Essex Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ('Essex'), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ('REIT') that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

