BMO Capital Downgrades Enphase Energy (BIT:1ENPH)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Enphase Energy (BIT:1ENPH) from Market Perform to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ENPH is 0.18%, an increase of 11.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 128,474K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 11,052K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,372K shares , representing an increase of 24.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ENPH by 35.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,265K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,558K shares , representing an increase of 13.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ENPH by 90.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,038K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,096K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ENPH by 40.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,825K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,914K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ENPH by 87.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,658K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ENPH by 40.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.