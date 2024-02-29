BMO Capital Downgrades Chemours (CC)

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Chemours (NYSE:CC) from Outperform to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.57% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chemours is 34.34. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.57% from its latest reported closing price of 28.72.

The projected annual revenue for Chemours is 7,348MM, an increase of 22.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.88.

Chemours Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 12, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 26, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $28.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.19%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 12.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.80 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 870 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemours. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CC is 0.16%, a decrease of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 131,209K shares. The put/call ratio of CC is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,787K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,196K shares, representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,763K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares, representing an increase of 33.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 56.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,634K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,630K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 21.01% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,506K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,626K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,912K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares, representing an increase of 62.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 148.32% over the last quarter.

Chemours Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Chemours Company is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Its flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

