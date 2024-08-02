BMO Capital Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (LSE:0HVF)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for CenterPoint Energy (LSE:0HVF) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.56% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for CenterPoint Energy is 31.66 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 29.44 GBX to a high of 35.89 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.56% from its latest reported closing price of 28.90 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CenterPoint Energy is 9,489MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,360 funds or institutions reporting positions in CenterPoint Energy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HVF is 0.24%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 758,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 83,755K shares representing 13.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,889K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 8.99% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 32,997K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,526K shares , representing an increase of 25.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 26.24% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 30,348K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,064K shares , representing an increase of 83.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 511.58% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 25,986K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 21,325K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,789K shares , representing an increase of 25.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 26.06% over the last quarter.

