BMO Capital Downgrades Block (LSE:0L95)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Block (LSE:0L95) from Outperform to Market Perform.

There are 1,659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L95 is 0.32%, an increase of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 440,020K shares.

BlackRock holds 30,810K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,159K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L95 by 4.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,608K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,484K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L95 by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,888K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,597K shares , representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L95 by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 11,228K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,510K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L95 by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 10,233K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,085K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L95 by 61.85% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

