BMO Capital Downgrades Block, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:SQ2)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Block, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:SQ2) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.01% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Block, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $136.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.83 to a high of $189.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.01% from its latest reported closing price of $143.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Block, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 25,257MM, an increase of 5.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQ2 is 0.01%, an increase of 12.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.82% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ2 by 12.41% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ2 by 2.63% over the last quarter.

NZAC - SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ2 by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.