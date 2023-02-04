BMO Capital Downgrades Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

On February 3, 2023, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Bill.com Holdings from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.26% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bill.com Holdings is $176.04. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 86.26% from its latest reported closing price of $94.51.

The projected annual revenue for Bill.com Holdings is $1,021MM, an increase of 35.49%. The projected annual EPS is $0.58.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,392,297 shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,339,521 shares, representing a decrease of 28.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 21.90% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 5,628,141 shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,723,478 shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,066,189 shares, representing a decrease of 28.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,377,431 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581,705 shares, representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 24.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,971,247 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919,653 shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 27.72% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1014 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bill.com Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BILL is 0.6018%, an increase of 10.3140%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 125,319K shares.

Bill.com Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas.

