BMO Capital Downgrades AvalonBay Communities (WBAG:AVBC)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for AvalonBay Communities (WBAG:AVBC) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,578 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvalonBay Communities. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVBC is 0.47%, an increase of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.09% to 160,715K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 6,815K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,488K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,600K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVBC by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,152K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815K shares , representing an increase of 25.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVBC by 32.04% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,591K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,563K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVBC by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,445K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,504K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVBC by 5.01% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

