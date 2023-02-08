BML Investment Partners Increases Position in Sterling Financial (STSA)

Fintel reports that BML Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Sterling Financial Corp (STSA). This represents 19.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 16, 2022 they reported 6.44MM shares and 19.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.33% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.00% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sterling Financial is $2.30. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 170.00% from its latest reported closing price of $0.85.

The projected annual revenue for Sterling Financial is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.68.

Fund Sentiment

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Financial. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 25.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STSA is 0.1059%, an increase of 8.9488%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.23% to 25,477K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 5,914,252 shares representing 17.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 3,711,286 shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,142,958 shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 2,929,195 shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,944,255 shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STSA by 58.09% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 1,885,939 shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate, STS101, is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, or DHE, which is designed to be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. DHE products have long been recommended as a first-line therapeutic option for the acute treatment of migraine and have significant advantages over other therapeutics for many patients. However, broad use has been limited by invasive and burdensome administration and/or sub-optimal clinical performance of available injectable and liquid nasal spray products. STS101 is in Phase 3 development and specifically designed to deliver the clinical advantages of DHE while overcoming these shortcomings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.