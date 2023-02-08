BML Investment Partners Increases Position in Metacrine (MTCR)

Fintel reports that BML Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.77MM shares of Metacrine Inc (MTCR). This represents 15.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 8, 2022 they reported 6.49MM shares and 15.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.29% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.01% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metacrine is $0.51. The forecasts range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $0.52. The average price target represents an increase of 3.01% from its latest reported closing price of $0.50.

The projected annual revenue for Metacrine is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.32.

Fund Sentiment

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metacrine. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MTCR is 0.0080%, an increase of 32.2905%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.68% to 8,181K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Arch Venture holds 2,940,503 shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,718,220 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company.

Artal Group holds 924,898 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 579,536 shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588,840 shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCR by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 349,100 shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

Metacrine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Metacrine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of differentiated therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated an improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. The Company’s two product candidates, MET409 and MET642, are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for NASH. MET409 has completed a 12-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH and is being evaluated in a 12-week combination trial with empagliflozin in patients with both NASH and type 2 diabetes. MET642 has completed a 14-day Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and is being evaluated in a 16-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.