BML Investment Partners Increases Position in Imara (IMRA)

Fintel reports that BML Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.34MM shares of Imara Inc (IMRA). This represents 12.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2022 they reported 3.18MM shares and 12.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.01% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Imara is $1.43. The forecasts range from a low of $1.41 to a high of $1.47. The average price target represents a decrease of 73.01% from its latest reported closing price of $5.29.

The projected annual EPS is $-0.54.

Fund Sentiment

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imara. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 17.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IMRA is 0.0135%, an increase of 16.1598%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.43% to 8,340K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,386,568 shares representing 16.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 866,405 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951,293 shares, representing a decrease of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRA by 54.27% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 842,402 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 329,324 shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407,520 shares, representing a decrease of 23.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRA by 80.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 227,220 shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185,653 shares, representing an increase of 18.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRA by 138.42% over the last quarter.

Imara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.

