BML Investment Partners Increases Position in Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)

Fintel reports that BML Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.90MM shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc (ELYM). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 4, 2022 they reported 1.74MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.95% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eliem Therapeutics is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 78.95% from its latest reported closing price of $3.42.

The projected annual revenue for Eliem Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.17.

Fund Sentiment

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eliem Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 62.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ELYM is 0.0402%, an increase of 135.5280%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 14,890K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 13,150,849 shares representing 49.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silverarc Capital Management holds 402,088 shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713,009 shares, representing a decrease of 77.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELYM by 33.72% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 348,571 shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company.

Woodline Partners holds 226,604 shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373,368 shares, representing a decrease of 64.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELYM by 41.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 189,734 shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eliem Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders with the goal of restoring balance in both the peripheral and central nervous systems to help patients live on their own terms. Eliem channels its experience, energy, and passion for improving patients' quality of life by developing life-changing novel therapies for disorders such as chronic pain, depression, epilepsy, focal onset seizures, and anxiety – conditions that make simple daily activities challenging for impacted patients. At its core, the Eliem team is motivated by the promise of helping patients live happier, more fulfilling lives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

