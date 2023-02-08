BML Investment Partners Increases Position in Arca Biopharma (ABIO)

Fintel reports that BML Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.86MM shares of Arca Biopharma Inc (ABIO). This represents 5.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 0.76MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.65% and an increase in total ownership of 0.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arca Biopharma. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ABIO is 0.0103%, an increase of 58.9420%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.29% to 2,481K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Newtyn Management holds 500,000 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 314,213 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227,917 shares, representing an increase of 27.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABIO by 19.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 312,166 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311,254 shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABIO by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 155,870 shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,911 shares, representing an increase of 33.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABIO by 29.84% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 144,284 shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,501 shares, representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABIO by 13.93% over the last quarter.

ARCA biopharma Background Information

ARCA biopharma Background Information

ARCA biopharma is dedicated to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases through a precision medicine approach to drug development. ARCA's lead product candidate, GencaroTM(bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator being developed for the potential treatment of atrial fibrillation in heart failure patients. ARCA has identified common genetic variations that it believes predict individual patient response to Gencaro, giving it the potential to be the first genetically targeted AF prevention treatment. The U.S. FDA has granted the Gencaro development program Fast Track designation and a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement for a single Phase 3 clinical trial. ARCA is also developing AB171, a thiol-substituted isosorbide mononitrate, as a potential genetically targeted treatment for heart failure and peripheral arterial disease.

