BML Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Fintel reports that BML Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.10MM shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL). This represents 0.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 0.71MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 86.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.06% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Richardson Electronics is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.06% from its latest reported closing price of $23.88.

The projected annual revenue for Richardson Electronics is $265MM, an increase of 5.91%. The projected annual EPS is $1.34, a decrease of 20.30%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Richardson Electronics. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 19.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RELL is 0.2140%, an increase of 33.3194%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.20% to 9,390K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 976,675 shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996,675 shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 806,277 shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825,377 shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Royce Value Trust holds 711,475 shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 706,240 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 458,511 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445,703 shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Richardson Electronics Declares $0.06 Dividend

Richardson Electronics said on January 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $23.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.38%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 7.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.44 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Richardson Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. It serves customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and 'engineered solutions' based on its core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure.

