BML Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Retractable Technologies (RVP)

Fintel reports that BML Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.06MM shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP). This represents 3.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 2, 2022 they reported 3.74MM shares and 11.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 71.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Retractable Technologies. This is a decrease of 84 owner(s) or 53.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RVP is 0.0064%, an increase of 15.0049%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.48% to 3,321K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 392,689 shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 246,386 shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 188,098 shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181,085 shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVP by 60.71% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 160,211 shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,900 shares, representing an increase of 23.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVP by 18.88% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 159,886 shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229,766 shares, representing a decrease of 43.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVP by 65.66% over the last quarter.

Retractable Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Retractable manufactures and markets VanishPoint® and Patient Safe® safety medical products and the EasyPoint® needle. The VanishPoint® syringe, blood collection, and IV catheter products are designed to prevent needlestick injuries and product reuse by retracting the needle directly from the patient, effectively reducing exposure to the contaminated needle. Patient Safe® syringes are uniquely designed to reduce the risk of bloodstream infections resulting from catheter hub contamination. The EasyPoint® is a retractable needle that can be used with luer lock syringes, luer slip syringes, and prefilled syringes to give injections. The EasyPoint® needle also can be used to aspirate fluids and for blood collection. Retractable's products are distributed by various specialty and general line distributors.

