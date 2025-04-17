$BMI stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BMI stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,948,973 of trading volume.

$BMI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BMI:

$BMI insiders have traded $BMI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH BOCKHORST (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,824 shares for an estimated $3,950,549 .

. WILLIAM R A BERGUM (VP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,906 shares for an estimated $820,976 .

. KIMBERLY K STOLL (VP-Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,767 shares for an estimated $370,905 .

. KAREN M. BAUER (VP-IR, Strategy & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,482 shares for an estimated $311,088 .

. FRED J BEGALE (VP-Engineering) sold 936 shares for an estimated $196,316

$BMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $BMI stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BMI Government Contracts

We have seen $194,570 of award payments to $BMI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BMI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

$BMI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $213.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $196.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Kristina Ruggeri from Argus Research set a target price of $230.0 on 10/21/2024

