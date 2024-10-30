BMG Resources Unveils Promising Gold Project Expansion

BMG Resources Limited (AU:BMG) has released an update.

BMG Resources Limited has announced a promising scoping study for its Abercromby Gold Project in Western Australia, highlighting a potential 600% return on investment and a fast payback within 15 months. The project aims to expand its current mineral resource estimate of 518,000 oz of gold through an extensive drilling program, with the gold’s favorable metallurgy supporting cost-effective toll treatment processing. Investors are eager to see further developments as BMG advances resource expansion and feasibility studies.

For further insights into AU:BMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.